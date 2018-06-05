ECCC Offering Weekday Orientation Sessions Through August 2

New and transfer students planning to attend East Central Community College in fall 2018 can take advantage of Weekday Orientation sessions this summer on the Decatur campus.

Weekday Orientation is available Monday through Thursday from June 11 to Aug. 2 at either 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. or 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. The college will be closed July 4 for the Independence Day holiday. Fall 2018 classes begin on Monday, Aug. 13.

Students attending a Weekday Orientation must schedule in advance by following the instructions at www.eccc.edu/orientation.

Students attending a Weekday Orientation are encouraged to arrive promptly at their scheduled time. Students will go to the Success Center in the Burton Library to meet with an advisor and register for classes. Following registration, students will be able to tour the campus. New students will be able to acquire their student IDs and parking permits while on the tour. Students should bring a photo ID and their vehicle license tag number with them to Orientation.

Students planning to attend a Weekday Orientation must have completed these three steps in admissions: ECCC Application for Admission (available online at www.eccc.edu); ACT or Accuplacer scores, which will be used for placement in English and mathematics courses; and high school/college transcripts. Transfer students must have all college transcripts on file before they can register for classes.

The Accuplacer exam may be taken in lieu of the ACT. Accuplacer exams are arranged by appointment and are given in the Success Center located in the Burton Library on ECCC’s Decatur campus. To schedule an assessment, call 601-635-6346 or email misty.smith@eccc.edu.

New students who have questions about their admissions status should contact the Office of Admissions at sholling@eccc.edu or 601-635-6207. For more information about Weekday Orientation, contact Dr. Randall Lee, vice president for student services, at 601-635-6204 or rlee@eccc.edu.