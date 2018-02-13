ECCC Offers Basic Computer & Microsoft Office 2010 in Carthage Feb. 27

The East Central Community College Workforce Development Center will offer a Basic Computer & Microsoft Office 2010 course on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, at Carthage Career Advancement Center, located at 121 West Main St., Carthage.

The class will meet from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Dr. Lucretia Williams will serve as instructor. The cost is $25 per person.

This course is designed to introduce students to the fundamental concepts and basic operation of computers. Participants will become familiar with computer terminology, fundamentals of keyboarding, and creating documents.

For more information, contact Debra Hutchins, workforce development coordinator, at dhutchins@eccc.edu, or call 601-298-0723.