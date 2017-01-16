ECCC Offers CNA Class in Decatur Beginning January 23

The East Central Community College Workforce Development Center will offer a Certified Nurse Assistant (CNA) course beginning January 23 on the Decatur campus.

Classes will meet from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday for six consecutive weeks with clinical dates and times to be announced. Cost is $766 per person and includes everything except the TB Skin Test.

Theresa Cole and Christy Wilson will serve as instructors.

To register or for more information, contact Debra Hutchins, workforce development coordinator, at 601-635-6295 or email dhutchins@eccc.edu.