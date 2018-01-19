ECCC Offers CNA Course in Louisville Beginning Feb. 6

The East Central Community College Workforce Development Center will offer a Certified Nurse Aide course beginning Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018, at the Louisville Career Advancement Center located at 860 Church Street.

Classes will meet from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday nights for eight consecutive weeks. Clinical dates and times will be announced at a later date. Alan Krajewski will serve as instructor. Cost is $766 and includes everything but the TB Skin Test.

Students must score at a Silver level on the WorkKeys test to attend this class.

For more information, contact Melissa Allman, personal development specialist/Louisville Site Coordinator, at 662-773-2292 or email mallman@eccc.edu.