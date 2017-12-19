ECCC Offers CNA Course in Philadelphia Beginning Jan. 29

The East Central Community College Workforce Development Center will offer a Certified Nurse Aide course beginning Jan. 29, 2018, at the Philadelphia/Neshoba County Career-Technical Center located at 900 Valley View Drive .

Classes will meet from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday nights for five consecutive weeks. Clinical dates and times will be announced at a later date. Wendy Cumberland and Niva Alexander will serve as instructors. Cost is $766 and includes everything but the TB Skin Test.

Students must score at a Silver level on the WorkKeys test to attend this class.

Registration begins Jan. 2, 2018, and continues through Jan. 22. For more information, contact Debra Hutchins at 601-635-6295 or email dhutchins@eccc.edu.