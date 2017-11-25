ECCC Opens Search for Head Women’s Soccer Coach

East Central Community College (ECCC) in Decatur is searching for a head women’s soccer coach to lead the program.

Gray Massey, who coached the East Central women the past five seasons, has been tabbed to start a women’s soccer program at a four-year university, with that announcement to be made in the coming days.

“I want to thank ECCC President Dr. Billy Stewart and Athletics Director Chris Harris for the opportunity they gave me to be the head women’s soccer coach at East Central the past five years,” said Massey. “I enjoyed my time here, but the opportunity to start a new program at a four-year university is exciting, and I am looking forward to the opportunity to challenge myself at the next level.”

Massey took over the East Central women’s program in 2013 and led the Lady Warriors to postseason play three straight seasons—2014-2016—and compiled a 47-26-7 record. His 2016 squad opened the season with a program-record 10 straight wins. Most recently he served as head coach of the South Women in the 2017 Mississippi Association of Community and Junior Colleges Women’s All-Star Game.

Prospective candidates for the position of Head Women’s Soccer Coach at ECCC should review the position opening announcement online at www.eccc.edu/employment. The announcement includes required and preferred qualifications of the candidate, duties and responsibilities of the position, and the process and requirements for submitting an application for employment.

For additional information on the position, contact ECCC Athletics Director Chris Harris at 601-635-6401 or charris@eccc.edu

Additional information on East Central Community College’s 10 varsity sports, including women’s soccer, can be found at www.ecccathletics.com.