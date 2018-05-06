ECCC PBL Chapter Named Largest in Nation

East Central Community College’s Theta Chi chapter of Phi Beta Lambda is the largest community college chapter in the nation, and third largest among all two-year and four-year institutions, the organization recently learned.

According to Christy Ferguson, ECCC business and office technology instructor and PBL advisor, there are more than 500 PBL chapters on college campuses across the United States. East Central’s chapter has 178 members, which is the largest membership in the chapter’s history.

“We are very excited that ECCC’s Theta Chi chapter ranks as the fourth largest in the nation among all colleges and universities, and at the top among community and junior colleges,” said Ferguson. “This is a credit to our student members, our advisors, and the support of East Central Community College.”

Phi Beta Lambda is a national business education association for students interested in careers in business and business-related fields. It is the largest career student organization in the world.

Students in ECCC’s Theta Chi chapter of PBL learn leadership, communication and team skills, while earning opportunities to network with other students at the local, state and national levels. The chapter also annually hosts the FBLA (Future Business Leaders of America) Central District Conference on the Decatur campus, as well as a fundraising project to support the March of Dimes.

In February, 21 members of Theta Chi chapter placed either first or second in at least one event at the State Leadership Conference. Those students have qualified for the Phi Beta Lambda National Leadership Conference June 23-26 in Baltimore, Md.

Thomas Fortenberry, computer network support technology instructor, and Judith Hurtt, business technology instructor, also serve as PBL advisors at East Central.