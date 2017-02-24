ECCC Phi Theta Kappa Inductees

These East Central Community College students were recently inducted into Theta Xi chapter of Phi Theta Kappa, the international honor society of two-year colleges. Inductees and their hometowns include (front row, from left) Stephanie Rand of Bay Springs, Weiying Wang of Noxapater, Lacy Stone of Philadelphia, Madalyn McMahon of DeKalb, Mackenzie Johnson of Philadelphia, Brittany Jaudon of Louisville, Destiny Barrett of Decatur, Emily Beckham of Philadelphia, Angelica Norman of Newton, Cassidi Mitchell of Lake, Ashten Collier of Carthage, Briana Roberts of Philadelphia, Ashley Wilson of Union, Alyssa Pendergrass of Columbia, Tagen Remmel of Clinton and Jordan Tadlock of Forest; (second row, from left) Karley Andrews and Makaeya Brock, both of Decatur; Hayden Hudspeth of Louisville, Kirbi Hurst of Hickory, Kalie Parks of Louisville, Mikiyala Wells of Little Rock, Laken Clark of Chunky, Abby Smith of Philadelphia, Reagan Gorgas and Jessica Everett, both of Decatur; Victoria Sanders of Forest, Robert Chapman of Union, Eric Malone of Carthage, Chris White of Forest, Dillon Reed of Nanih Waiya, and Sharlee Walley of Forest; (third row, from left) Brady Thrash of Sebastopol, Carley Puckett of Louisville, Anna Norris of Grove Oak, Ala., Alice Ferguson of Philadelphia, Laicon Partain of Sebastopol, Anna Edwards of Forest, Elisabeth Hall of Mendenhall, Brittney Watkins of Forest, Sydney Baucum of Decatur, Haley Hutcherson of Meridian, Amber Chaney of Decatur, Katherine Snell of Brookhaven, Cassandra Obman of Columbus, Alilynn Gartman of Brookhaven, and Breann Nicholson of Philadelphia; and (back row, from left) Bristina Gibson of Sebastopol, Madison Parks of Newton, Cory Farlow of Clinton, Andrew Bernard of Meridian, Jacob Thomas of Brandon, Kristen Kennedy of Union, Whitney Palmer of Louisville, Tanner Elders of Newton, Alec Hayes of Anthony, Fla., Joseph Blount of Philadelphia, William Elberson of Laurel, Jerron Bennet of Philadelphia, Blake Jones of Forest, Sam Parker of Natchez, John Ross Griffin of Decatur, Weston Acey of Terry, and Cain Cleveland of Hickory. More than 70 students joined the prestigious organization, whose mission is to recognize and encourage the academic achievement of two-year college students and provide opportunities for individual growth and development through participation in honors, leadership, service and fellowship programming. To qualify, students must have completed at least 12 hours of coursework that may be applied to an associate degree and must have a grade point average of 3.5 or higher. Director of Housing and Student Activities Amanda Walton, Mathematics Instructor Jenna Wright and Dean of Students James Miller serve as advisers. (EC Photo)