ECCC Plans Black History Month Program Feb. 22

East Central Community College will hold its annual Black History Month program Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017, on the Decatur campus.

Activities begin at 7 p.m. in the Vickers Fine Arts Center auditorium.

There is no charge for admission.

Pastor Stan Jones from Jerusalem Temple in Philadelphia will serve as guest speaker.

The ECCC Gospel Choir sponsors the Black History Program and will also perform.

Mrs. Brenda Johnson serves as gospel choir sponsor.

For more information, contact Johnson at 601-635-2111.