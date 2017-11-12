ECCC Plans MI-BEST Open House Dec. 1

East Central Community College will hold an Open House for students interested in enrolling in its MI-BEST program beginning at 1 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 1.

The event will be held in the Tucker Applied Technology Center on the Decatur campus. Refreshments will be served and all participants will receive a MI-BEST T-shirt.

MI-BEST allows qualified applicants to take courses they need to prepare for the high school equivalency exam (formerly GED) while at the same time training for jobs in fields such as business and office technology, certified nurse assistant (CNA), automobile collision repair, hotel and restaurant management, culinary arts, and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC).

There is no cost for tuition for students who qualify for MI-BEST.

The open house is an opportunity for students who are interested in enrolling in the program to learn more about MI-BEST, the career opportunities and other benefits of the program.

Prospective MI-BEST students can contact Erin Tramill at 601-635-6255 or etramill@eccc.edu for more information on the program.