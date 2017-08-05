ECCC Plans Thursday Homecoming Celebration in Fall 2017

East Central Community College will start a new tradition in fall 2017 as its annual Homecoming Celebration will move from Saturday to Thursday for the first time in many years.

Homecoming 2017 at ECCC in Decatur is set for Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017. The day will conclude with the annual Homecoming football game with the ECCC Warriors hosting the Northwest Mississippi Community College Rangers at 6:30 p.m. in Bailey Stadium.

Many other activities are planned for the day, and a complete schedule of events will be released in the coming weeks.

College records indicate it could be the first Homecoming held on a Thursday since October 1948.

“Football is very popular in the state of Mississippi, and historically Thursday nights have been reserved for community college football, Friday nights for high school football, and Saturdays for the four-year colleges and universities,” said ECCC President Dr. Billy Stewart. “We believe holding our Homecoming activities, including the annual Homecoming football game, on a Thursday will be a welcome change and allow more of our alumni, students, and campus and local communities to participate this year.”

David LeBlanc, director of alumni relations and the foundation at ECCC, said that many of the cherished Homecoming activities that the ECCC family expects each year will remain and be scheduled during the day on Thursday, Oct. 19, including the presentation of the Alumna and Alumnus of the Year and Athletic Hall of Fame awards, sign competition, and reunion opportunities, among other events.

For more information on Homecoming 2017 at East Central Community College, contact LeBlanc at 601-635-6375 or dleblanc@eccc.edu.