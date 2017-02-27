ECCC Recognized Nationally for Awarding Associate Degrees to Minorities

East Central Community College in Decatur ranks among the top 100 community and junior colleges in the nation in conferring degrees to minorities in three different academic areas according to recent data released by Diverse: Issues in Higher Education.

The data are presented in the report “Top 100 Minority Degree Producers 2016” released recently on the magazine’s website at www.diverseeducation.com. Since 2010, Diverse: Issues in Higher Education has annually published the top 100 producers of associate, bachelor’s and graduate degrees for minority students.

ECCC is ranked No. 30 among all two-year colleges and schools nationwide in the number of associate degrees awarded to African-Americans in Family and Consumer Sciences/Human Sciences and No. 37 in the nation in Associate of Arts degrees awarded to Native Americans. East Central also ranks No. 85 nationally in degrees awarded to Native Americans in all academic disciplines combined.

Diverse: Issues in Higher Education uses U.S. Department of Education reports submitted by institutions to compile the rankings. For a complete list of the rankings and more information on the methodology, visit www.diverseeducation.com/top100.

“Considering there are over 1,100 community and junior colleges all across America, we are extremely honored anytime we receive national recognition,” said ECCC President Dr. Billy Stewart. “However, to be recognized nationally for assisting individuals in our five-county service area earn a degree or certificate is especially meaningful to East Central Community College. Our No. 1 priority is to ensure that our students leave our college with a credential and are better prepared to continue their education or start a career.

“To know we are among the best in the nation in graduating minority students in these areas validates our efforts to fulfill 2020 Vision and be recognized nationally as a premier community college and locally as the preferred choice of the residents of our district.”

Launched in 1984, Diverse: Issues in Higher Education is a newsmagazine devoted to news, information, and commentary on a full range of issues concerning diversity, access, and opportunity for all in American higher education. The magazine annually presents the John Hope Franklin Awards and the Arthur Ashe Jr. Sports Scholars Awards.

In 2016, then East Central Community College All-American softball player Mahalia Gibson of Hattiesburg was a recipient of the Arthur Ashe Jr. Sports Scholar Award.