ECCC Retires Tim Anderson’s Jersey

East Central Community College in Decatur officially retired the No. 7 jersey of former Warrior baseball great and current Chicago White Sox starting shortstop Tim Anderson during Homecoming ceremonies Oct. 19. A native of Tuscaloosa, Anderson played for East Central in 2012 and 2013, helping lead the Warriors to a State Championship. He was first team All-Region 23 and All-State both seasons, and first team All-American in 2013. He led the nation in batting with a .495 average and was named the National Junior College Athletic Association Male Athlete of the Year in 2013. Anderson was drafted by the White Sox in 2013 as the 17th overall selection in the Major League Baseball Draft. Pictured (from left) are Anderson, ECCC Athletics Director Chris Harris, and ECCC Head Baseball Coach Neal Holliman. (EC Photo)