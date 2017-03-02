ECCC Schedules ‘Disappearing Act in the Sky’ Star Viewing

This weekend, people can see a bright star suddenly disappear from the sky before their very eyes, and East Central Community College’s Engineering Club’s Astronomy Group will hold a star viewing for those interested.

On Saturday evening, March 4, viewers can look to the southwest high in the sky and see the first quarter Moon, and just to the east of it, the bright red star Aldebaran in the constellation of Taurus. People in the counties served by East Central Community College will see the star suddenly disappear between 9:52 and 9:54 p.m. as the Moon orbits in front of it.

Weather permitting, ECCC’s Engineering Club’s Astronomy Group will host a viewing of stars with telescopes on the Decatur campus. The viewing will be held on the south end of the ECCC campus in front of Cross Hall from 9 to 10 p.m. People can watch the Moon get closer to Aldebaran through ECCC’s telescope, and to see Aldebaran when it disappears, visitors can bring their own binoculars or telescope, or just watch directly.