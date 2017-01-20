ECCC Soccer Teams to Hold Open Tryouts

Tryouts for the 2017 East Central Community College women’s and men’s soccer teams will be held on the Decatur campus, announced head soccer coaches Gray Massey and Kenneth Thompson.

The men will hold their tryout on Thursday, Feb. 9, at 2 p.m. The women will hold their tryout on Friday, Feb. 10, at 2 p.m. Registration will be held at the Brackeen-Wood Physical Education Building beginning at 1 p.m.

Players will need to bring their own equipment to workout in for the day. All players will have to sign a waiver of liability in order to participate in the tryouts.

All prospective players are encouraged to complete a player questionnaire ahead of time by visiting the Warrior Soccer web pages at www.ecccathletics.com.

For more information, contact Head Men’s Coach Kenneth Thompson at 601-635-6370 or kthompson@eccc.edu or Head Women’s Coach Gray Massey at 601-635-6234 or graymassey@eccc.edu.