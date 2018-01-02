ECCC Spring Term Orientation is Jan. 4

East Central Community College in Decatur will hold an Orientation Session on Thursday, Jan. 4, for those new students who wish to attend ECCC during the spring 2018 semester and have yet to register for classes.

The Orientation will be from 9 a.m. to approximately 11:30 a.m. beginning in the Vickers Fine Arts Center auditorium. New students can begin signing in for the session at 8:30 a.m. Those participating will be welcomed by ECCC President Dr. Billy Stewart, and receive information on financial aid, admissions, housing and student activities, and discipline and security. Following a tutorial on registering for classes using the college’s myEC portal, new students will move to their programs of study to be advised by faculty and register for spring classes.

Following registration, students will tour the campus, weather permitting. New students will be able to acquire their student IDs and parking permits during Orientation. Students should bring a photo ID and their license plate number with them.

In order to attend the Orientation and register for spring term classes, students must complete three steps in admissions: ECCC Application for Admission (available online at www.eccc.edu); ACT or Accuplacer scores, which will be used for placement in English and mathematics courses; and high school/college transcripts. Transfer students must have all college transcripts on file before they can register for classes.

Students who have already satisfied all three steps in the admissions process will have received information from the Office of Admissions on how to register for the Orientation session on Jan. 4.

The Accuplacer exam may be taken to satisfy entrance score and course placement requirements. Students may take the Accuplacer exam provided that they have applied, been admitted, or been enrolled at ECCC. Accuplacer exams are arranged by appointment and are given in the Success Center located in the Burton Library on ECCC’s Decatur campus. To schedule a test, call 601-635-6346 or email misty.smith@eccc.edu.

New students who have questions about their admissions status should contact the Office of Admissions at shollings@eccc.edu or 601-635-6207. For more information about the Orientation on Jan. 4, contact Dr. Randall Lee, vice president for student services, at 601-635-6204 or rlee@eccc.edu.