ECCC Surgical Technology Program Graduates

ECCC Surgical Tech #17D478B
Posted on by Mina Mooney

Graduates of East Central Community College’s Surgical Technology Program received special recognition at the annual pinning ceremony held recently on the Decatur campus. Students who completed the 12-month program and their respective hometowns include (first row, from left) A.J. Griffin, Newton; Savannah Hillhouse, Decatur; Ivy Foster, Carthage; Whitney Ainsworth, Raleigh; and Felicia Jones, Meridian; and (back row, from left) Tanya Willis, Decatur; Kayla Alexander, Philadelphia; Tori Franklin, Morton; Cayley Branning and Amber Hill, both of Philadelphia; Myeshia Dukes, Forest; and Sharmi Williams, Noxapater. LeAnn Shirley and Kristie Pilgrim serve as instructors. For more information contact Dr. Sheryl Allen, dean of healthcare education, at 601-635-6294. (EC Photo)

