ECCC Surgical Technology Program Graduates

Graduates of East Central Community College’s Surgical Technology Program received special recognition at the annual pinning ceremony held recently on the Decatur campus. Students who completed the 12-month program and their respective hometowns include (first row, from left) Baylee Buckley of Lake, Sam Copeland of Niceville, Fla., Sarah Laird of Meridian, Alexus Evans of Newton, Aleia McLemore of Union, Ashley Watkins of Conehatta, Kalee Stennis of Louisville, Stacey Joyner of Dekalb; and (back row, from left) Brianna Moody of Philadelphia, Andie Adcock of Conehatta, Lacey Burton of Newton, Meagan Kilpatrick of Conehatta, Krystal Lundy of Meridian, Le’Ann Boyles of Lake, Tara Shempert of Philadelphia, KeShonda Wilson of Louisville, Merceydys Rasco of Newton. LeAnn Shirley and Kristie Pilgrim serve as instructors. For more information contact Dr. Sheryl Allen, dean of healthcare education, at 601-635-6294. (EC Photo)