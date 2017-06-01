ECCC Wall O’ Sound Band Announces 2017-18 Color Guard, Centralettes

East Central Community College in Decatur has announced new members of auxiliary units for the 2017-18 Wall O’ Sound Marching Band, including the Color Guard and the Centralettes dance line.

Members of the 2017-18 Color Guard and their respective high schools include Madison Alford, Carmen Campbell, and Shayla Long, all of Neshoba Central; Skyla Bell and Skyler Bell, both of Choctaw Central; Destiny McClendon, Jakeirra Pace, and Belle Yarbrough, all of Lake; Alex Evans and Cheyene Sorrells, both of Newton County; Symone Cleveland and Jaquala Patrick, both of Union; Kaylin Shirley and Klaire Shirley, both of Quitman; Marrian Haralson, Forest; Sydney Luvene, Northeast Lauderdale; Natorious Ousley, Scott Central; and Javonta Washington, Morton.

Selected as members of the 2017-18 Centralettes and their respective high schools were Madison Dempsey, Hayden Hudspeth and Kalie Parks of Winston Academy; Morgan Barton, Makaeya Brock, Jasmine Cole, Trinity Harper, Kiersten Johnson, Madison Mann, Nina Moore, and Bailey Warren, all of Newton County; Markeshia Boler, Anna Bowen, Katie Dulay, and Jacie Langford, all of Neshoba Central; Brady Thrash, Sebastopol; Antonea Bailey, Union; Rebecca Scitzs and Alayna Spears, both of West Lauderdale; and Taylor Hardy, West Springfield (Va.).