ECCC Wall O’ Sound Band to Hold Auxiliary Workshops, Auditions

The East Central Community College Wall O’ Sound Band will hold workshops and auditions for Drum Major, Centralettes dance line, color guard and drum line this spring.

Centralette workshops will be held in the South Campus Gymnasium from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 21, and Tuesday, April 4; and from 1 to 5 p.m. Thursday, April 27.

During the workshops the participants will learn a dance routine and cover basic dance techniques that are essential for Centralettes, including leaps, toe points, splits and turns. Auditions will be held Thursday, April 27, at 5 p.m. in the South Campus Gymnasium.

Color guard workshops will be held in the South Campus Gymnasium Thursday, April 6, from 5 to 7 p.m. and Friday, April 28, from 1 to 5 p.m.

Participants should bring their own flag if possible and will learn basic guard work and a routine. Auditions will be held at 5 p.m. Friday, April 28, immediately following the second workshop.

Drum Major auditions will be held Monday, April 24, at 4 p.m., in the Vickers Fine Arts Center.

Drum line auditions will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 25, in the band hall, located in the Vickers Fine Arts Auditorium.

Requirements for each audition can be found online at https://www.eccc.edu/eccc-wall-o-sound.

For more information, contact Ed Girling, band director, at 601-481-4395, or email egirling@eccc.edu.