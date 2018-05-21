ECCC Warrior Golf Classic Raises Record Funds for Student Scholarships

Members of the Brown Bottling Group of Meridian team posted an 18-under par 54 to win the championship flight. Team members included (from left) Rodney Stephens, Tommy Griffin, Darrin Hirsch and Tyler Hudson.

The Brown Bottling team won the Championship Flight and a record was set in money raised at the 17th Annual East Central Community College Warrior Golf Classic held May 11 at the Dancing Rabbit Golf Club, located on the Pearl River Resort in Choctaw.

Sponsored by the ECCC Alumni Association, the four-person scramble set a new record for revenue to student scholarships, according to event coordinator David LeBlanc, director of alumni relations and the foundation at ECCC in Decatur.

“The support for the tournament is truly phenomenal and we set several new records this year,” said LeBlanc. “We made over $12,000 for our scholarship fund and had 103 golfers participate. In addition, the weather was fantastic and the level of play was competitive, as evidenced by the Brown Bottling team winning the Championship Flight with a score of 18 under par! We are grateful to the 33 companies and businesses, both inside and outside of our district, who took part in the 2018 event and made it such a success.”

The team representing Brown Bottling Group of Meridian posted an 18-under par 54 over the 18-hole event for the win. Team members included Rodney Stephens, Tommy Griffin, Darrin Hirsch and Tyler Hudson. Griffin was also the winner of the La-Z-Boy recliner door prize following the completion of the tournament.

Winning the First Flight was the team from Industrial Training Solutions with a 14-under par score of 58. Team members were Lee Barr, Chris Crawford, Roger Whitlock and Ronnie Westbrook.

The team representing First Financial Bank of Carthage took top honors in the Second Flight with a nine-under par 63. Members were Steve Potts, Michael Barnes, Ben Chandler and Van Ray Bowman.

David Burt, who played on the BankFirst team, won a door prize that included a golf package for four at the Dancing Rabbit Golf Club.

On-course contest winners were Jeff Walker of the Educational Furniture & Equipment Co. team, closest to the pin on hole No. 5; Jimmy Brown of the SouthGroup Cox team, closest to the pin on hole No. 17; Larry Waggoner of the Trustmark Bank team, longest drive on hole No. 9; and Bill Smith of the Regions Bank team, longest drive, reverse hand, on hole No. 14.

Several other golfers won door prizes consisting of various golf equipment.

For more information about the ECCC Warrior Golf Classic, contact David LeBlanc at 601-635-6327, toll free at 877-462-3222, ext. 327, or dleblanc@eccc.edu.



