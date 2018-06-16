ECCC Women’s Soccer Program Hosting Summer ID Camp

The East Central Community College women’s soccer program will host a one-day “ID Camp” on Saturday, June 23, at the soccer complex on the campus in Decatur.

The camp is open to all women soccer players in the high school classes of 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023.

“ECCC’s Soccer ID Camp is a great way to get a jump on the college recruitment process,” said Ryan Joiner, who was named the college’s new women’s soccer coach in January and will begin his duties on June 1. Joiner has been the head girls’ soccer coach at Ocean Springs High School the past two seasons. He won three Mississippi High School Athletics Association state championships as the boys’ team coach at St. Stanislaus from 2013 to 2016.

The Soccer ID Camp will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Player check-in is at 8:30 a.m.

The camp will include a morning session, lunch in the college’s Mabry Cafeteria, a campus tour, an afternoon session, and games.

The cost to attend is $50. Checks should be made payable to ECCC Women’s Soccer and mailed to Ryan Joiner, East Central Community College Women’s Soccer, P.O. Box 129, Decatur, MS 39327.

Online registration is available at www.eastcentralccsoccercamps.com.

For more information, contact Joiner at rjoiner@eccc.edu.