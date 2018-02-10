ECCC Women’s Soccer Team to Hold Open Tryout

An open tryout for the 2018 East Central Community College women’s soccer team will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at the Soccer Complex on the campus in Decatur, announced new head women’s soccer coach Ryan Joiner.

Registration will be held at the soccer field beginning at 1 p.m.

Players will need to bring their own equipment to workout in for the day. All players will have to sign a waiver of liability, bring a current copy of their physical, and fill out a player information sheet in order to tryout.

All prospective players are encouraged to complete the player information sheet ahead of time by visiting the ECCC women’s soccer webpage at www.ecccathletics.com. Forms can be e-mailed to Joiner at rjoiner@eccc.edu or can be brought to registration at tryouts on March 4.

For more information, contact Joiner at 228-219-0041 or rjoiner@eccc.edu.