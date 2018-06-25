ECCC Workforce Development Center July Classes

The East Central Community College Workforce Development Center will offer courses in Social Media Marketing, First Steps-The Process of Starting a Small Business, and Understanding Business Financials during the month of July.

Social Media Marketing will help participants learn how to use social media to increase exposure and build a business. Platforms will include Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn. Classes will meet from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays for four consecutive weeks beginning Tuesday, July 3, 2018, at the Integrated Technologies Training Center, located at 377 Industrial Drive in Choctaw. Christy Ferguson will serve as instructor. Cost is $50 per person.

For more information or to register, contact Cody Spence, workforce development coordinator, at dcspence@eccc.edu or 601-635-6265.

First Steps-The Process of Starting a Small Business is a free one-day seminar hosted by the college’s Small Business Development Center. This workshop will include basic steps to starting a small business, including regulations such as licenses and permits, legal forms of ownership, basic marketing concepts, lending terminology and an outline for a business plan. The seminar will meet from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 17, 2018, at the Workforce Development Center, located at 52-9th Street on the ECCC campus. Ronnie Westbrook, director of the ECCC SBDC, will serve as facilitator.

Understanding Business Financials is also a free one-day seminar offered through the college’s Small Business Development Center. The course will cover various topics including how to read, analyze and create financial statements. Participants will also learn to understand how much money there is, how much debt is owed, the income each month and the expenses. The seminar will meet from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Monday, July 30, 2018, at the Workforce Development Center, located at 52-9th Street on the ECCC campus. Westbrook will serve as facilitator.

For more information on these two seminars, contact Westbrook at rwestbrook@eccc.edu or 601-635-6297.

For a complete listing of courses offered through the Workforce Development Center visit www.eccc.edu/upcoming-training.