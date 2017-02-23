ECCC Workforce Development Center to Offer CNA Course on Decatur Campus

The East Central Community College Workforce Development Center will offer a Certified Nurse Aide course beginning Monday, March 20, 2017, on the Decatur campus.

Classes meet from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday for six consecutive weeks. Clinical dates and times will be announced at a later date. Cost is $766 per person and includes all materials except the TB Skin Test. Teresa Cole and Christy Wilson will serve as instructors.

Participants must score a Silver level on the WorkKeys assessment on or before March 9, 2017, to attend this class.

For more information or to schedule the WorkKeys assessment, contact Debra Hutchins, ECCC workforce development coordinator, at 601-635-6295, or email dhutchins@eccc.edu.