ECCC Workforce Development Center to Offer Welding Course in Louisville

The East Central Community College Workforce Development Center will offer a class in Welding beginning Monday, March 13, 2017, at the Louisville/Winston County Career-Technical Center.

Classes will be held from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday for one week. Cost is $150 per person. Shane McDaniel will serve as instructor.

Instruction will include GMAW, FCAW and MCAW processes. Each student will need a welding jacket, helmet, gloves and safety glasses. Boots and jeans are required for this class. No shorts or jeans with holes or frays will be allowed.

For more information, contact Melissa Allman, personal development specialist/Louisville site coordinator, at 662-773-2292, or email mallman@eccc.edu.