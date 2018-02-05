ECCC Workforce Development Center Offers Certified Nurse Aide Course Beginning Feb. 12

The East Central Community College Workforce Development Center will offer a Certified Nurse Aide course beginning Monday, Feb. 12, 2018, on the Decatur campus.

Classes will meet from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday for six consecutive weeks. Clinical dates and times will be announced at a later date. Cost is $766 per person and includes everything except the TB Skin Test. A WorkKeys test will be given and participants must score at the Silver Level to attend this class. Theresa Cole and Niva Alexander will serve as instructors.

For more information, contact Debra Hutchins, workforce development coordinator, at dhutchins@eccc.edu or call 601-635-6295.