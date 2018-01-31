Home » Local » ECCC Workforce Development Center Offers Various Classes in Philadelphia Beginning Feb. 19

ECCC Workforce Development Center Offers Various Classes in Philadelphia Beginning Feb. 19

Posted on

The East Central Community College Workforce Development Center is offering various courses at the Philadelphia/Neshoba County Career-Technical Center located at 900 Valley View Drive beginning Monday, Feb. 19.

Basic Automotive Repair: Meets from 6 to 9 p.m. every Monday for eight consecutive weeks. Cost is $150 and Kirt Doss will serve as instructor.

Home Maintenance and Repair: Meets from 6 to 9 p.m. every Monday for eight consecutive weeks. Cost is $100 and James Boykin will serve as instructor.

Sewing/Embroidery: Meets from 6 to 9 p.m. every Monday for four consecutive weeks. Cost is $100 and Jill Powe will serve as instructor.

Welding: Meets from 6 to 9 p.m. every Monday for eight consecutive weeks. Cost is $150 and Joey Irby will serve as instructor.

For more information, contact Cody Spence, workforce development coordinator, at dcspence@eccc.edu or call 601-635-6265.

Submit a Comment