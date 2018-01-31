ECCC Workforce Development Center Offers Various Classes in Philadelphia Beginning Feb. 19

The East Central Community College Workforce Development Center is offering various courses at the Philadelphia/Neshoba County Career-Technical Center located at 900 Valley View Drive beginning Monday, Feb. 19.

Basic Automotive Repair: Meets from 6 to 9 p.m. every Monday for eight consecutive weeks. Cost is $150 and Kirt Doss will serve as instructor.

Home Maintenance and Repair: Meets from 6 to 9 p.m. every Monday for eight consecutive weeks. Cost is $100 and James Boykin will serve as instructor.

Sewing/Embroidery: Meets from 6 to 9 p.m. every Monday for four consecutive weeks. Cost is $100 and Jill Powe will serve as instructor.

Welding: Meets from 6 to 9 p.m. every Monday for eight consecutive weeks. Cost is $150 and Joey Irby will serve as instructor.

For more information, contact Cody Spence, workforce development coordinator, at dcspence@eccc.edu or call 601-635-6265.