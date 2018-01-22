ECCC Workforce Development Offers Office Proficiency and Certification Beginning Jan. 30

The East Central Community College Workforce Development Center will offer a course in Office Proficiency Assessment and Certification (OPAC) beginning Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018, on the Decatur campus.

Classes will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. in the Bradford J. Tucker Applied Technology Building for eight consecutive Tuesdays. Cost is $75 per person. Christy Ferguson will serve as instructor.

The OPAC System is a comprehensive office, clerical and software skills testing and certification program. The software tests for skills & abilities in all of the Microsoft Office word processing, spreadsheet, and database applications, including Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Access. The following are the different areas in which a person taking this class could receive an OPAC certification: Windows, Basic Word, Basic Excel, Intermediate Word, Intermediate Excel, PowerPoint, Database, and QuickBooks.

For more information, contact Ferguson at 601-635-6292 or by email at cferguson@eccc.edu, or Chris Clark, workforce development coordinator, at 601-635-6245 or email cclark@eccc.edu.