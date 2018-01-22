Home » Local » ECCC Workforce Development Offers Office Proficiency and Certification Beginning Jan. 30

ECCC Workforce Development Offers Office Proficiency and Certification Beginning Jan. 30

The East Central Community College Workforce Development Center will offer a course in Office Proficiency Assessment and Certification (OPAC) beginning Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018, on the Decatur campus.

Classes will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. in the Bradford J. Tucker Applied Technology Building for eight consecutive Tuesdays. Cost is $75 per person. Christy Ferguson will serve as instructor.

The OPAC System is a comprehensive office, clerical and software skills testing and certification program.  The software tests for skills & abilities in all of the Microsoft Office word processing, spreadsheet, and database applications, including Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Access.  The following are the different areas in which a person taking this class could receive an OPAC certification: Windows, Basic Word, Basic Excel, Intermediate Word, Intermediate Excel, PowerPoint, Database, and QuickBooks.

For more information, contact Ferguson at 601-635-6292 or by email at cferguson@eccc.edu, or Chris Clark, workforce development coordinator, at 601-635-6245 or email cclark@eccc.edu.

