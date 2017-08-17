ECCC’s Annual Meet the Warriors Pep Rally for Fall Sports is Aug. 28

The public is invited to “Meet the Warriors” when East Central Community College hosts the annual pep rally and student-athlete introductions event scheduled for 6:30 p.m., Monday, Aug. 28, at Bailey Stadium on the Decatur campus.

Members of ECCC’s football, men’s golf, and men’s and women’s soccer teams will be introduced by their coaches.

Performing groups include the Wall O’ Sound Marching Band, Centralettes dance line, and Warrior cheerleading squad.

ECCC President Dr. Billy Stewart will also speak.

The Warrior football team will open its 2017 season Thursday, Aug. 31, at Holmes Community College in Goodman. Kickoff is 6:30 p.m. The home opener is Thursday, Sept. 14, against Pearl River Community College at 6:30 p.m. in Bailey Stadium in Decatur.

The men’s golf team’s first action of the fall is Sept. 23-24 at Mississippi Association of Community and Junior Colleges Conference Event No. 1 at Eagle Ridge Golf Course in Raymond.

The men’s soccer team will open its season Friday, Aug. 25, at Meridian Community College at 7 p.m. The women will travel to Meridian on Saturday, Aug. 26, to face Motlow State Community College from Tennessee at 1 p.m. The home opener for the men will be Wednesday, Aug. 30, against Southwest Mississippi Community College at 4 p.m. at the Soccer Complex on the campus in Decatur. Both teams will host Itawamba Community College Wednesday, Sept. 6, with the women starting at 2 p.m. and the men at 4 p.m.

For more information about “Meet the Warriors,” contact Chris Harris, dean of personnel services and athletics, at 601-635-6402 or email charris@eccc.edu.