ECCC’s Culinary Arts Technology Program Ranked No. 3 in Mississippi

The Culinary Arts Technology program at East Central Community College in Decatur was ranked No. 3 among all such programs in the state of Mississippi in a recent report by Best Choice Schools.

The rankings, published at BestChoiceSchools.com, include the top 10 best culinary programs in Mississippi that offer a variety of certificates and degrees in the culinary arts and related fields, a variety of coursework, a low student-to-faculty ratio, a professional work setting, and internship opportunities.

Restaurant and food service is a $4.4 billion industry in Mississippi and employs over 123,300 professionals, according to BestChoiceSchools.com

ECCC offers an associate of science degree in Culinary Arts Technology, as well as technical and career certificates. The program provides a solid foundation in the methods and science of cooking through exposure to classical, American, and international cuisine, as well as the art of baking and pastries. Special emphasis is placed on culinary tools, equipment, techniques, and specialty ingredients. Coursework includes hands-on lab instruction by a chef instructor in a commercial kitchen.

For more information on Culinary Arts Technology at ECCC, visit the website at https://www.eccc.edu/culinary-arts-technology or contact Chef Barry Karrh at bkarrh@eccc.edu or 601-635-6252.

According to BestChoiceSchools.com, Best Choice Schools is the Internet’s premier online resource for obtaining the latest information relevant to making the right choice on selecting a college and academic degree program. The website shares knowledge from hand-picked expert contributing authors on the nation’s top-ranked accredited, affordable colleges to aid in a student’s quest for choosing the best education path that meets his or her career interests and goals.