ECCC’s MI-BEST Program Awards 3 With Incentive



Michael Collins of Louisville (left) received a $200 incentive for completing his high school equivalency exam through East Central Community College’s MI-BEST Program. MI-BEST students receive a $200 incentive when they successfully complete the HSE, thanks to a grant from the Kellogg Foundation. Collins is enrolled in the Heating and Air Conditioning Technology Program. Presenting the incentive to Collins is Harold Hollingsworth, heating and air conditioning technology instructor. (EC Photo)



Jackie Hamm of Newton (left) received a $200 incentive for completing her high school equivalency exam through East Central Community College’s MI-BEST Program. MI-BEST students receive a $200 incentive when they successfully complete the HSE, thanks to a grant from the Kellogg Foundation. Hamm is enrolled in the Collision Repair Technology Program. Presenting the incentive to Hamm is Luke Howell, collision repair technology instructor. (EC Photo)​