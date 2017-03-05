ECCC’s Oswalt Earns Second National Softball Pitcher of Week Honor

For the second time this month, East Central Community College freshman pitcher Kaitlyn Oswalt is the National Junior College Athletic Association Division II Softball Pitcher of the Week and the Mississippi Association of Community and Junior Colleges Pitcher of the Week. She was honored for her work in the softball circle for Feb. 20-27.

A right-handed pitcher who prepped at Heritage Academy in Columbus, Oswalt compiled a 3-0 record during the week, while striking out 17 batters in 17.2 innings pitched and giving up only one run on seven hits and just one walk.

Oswalt is 8-0 with a 1.17 earned run average in the circle this season for the No. 12 nationally ranked East Central Community College Lady Diamond Warriors.

She also won both pitcher of the week honors for the week of Feb. 6-12.

The 12-0 Lady Warriors picked up four wins during the week, including the three pitching victories for Oswalt.

After traveling to Baton Rouge for a doubleheader with Baton Rough Community College on March 2, the ECCC Lady Warriors begin MACJC play on Tuesday, March 7, against No. 3 ranked Jones County Junior College in a doubleheader in Ellisville beginning at 4 p.m.

The Lady Warriors return home Friday, March 10, to face Coahoma Community College at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. at the Softball Park in Decatur.