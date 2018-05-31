ECCC’s Withers Receives Baudoux Legacy Scholarship, Sears Vo-Tech Tool Grant

East Central Community College student Shelby Withers (left) of Carthage was recently presented a $2,000 Lon Baudoux Legacy Scholarship and a Sears Vo-Tech Tool Grant presented by the Collision Repair Education Foundation. Withers, a graduate of Leake Acdaemy, recently completed his first year in the ECCC Collision Repair Technology program and was presented the awards by instructor Luke Howell (right) during a ceremony held recently on the Decatur campus. The Lon Baudoux Legacy Scholarship was created in memory of I-CAR Development Manager Lon Baudoux, who died in 2008. He highly valued education, especially for secondary and post-secondary students studying collision repair. To be eligible, applicants must be a high school senior who plans to continue his/her education in collision repair after graduation or a post-secondary student who will use the scholarship for post-secondary education in collision repair. For more information on the ECCC Collision Repair Technology program or other Career & Technical Education programs offered by the college, contact Wayne Eason, director, at weason@eccc.edu or 601-635-6210.