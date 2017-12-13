EMBDC targets regional approach to attract growth

Regional cooperation is the strategy that the East Mississippi Business Development Corporation is using to attract economic development. EMBDC president Bill Hannah says that approach is what has helped to attract a new business to Lauderdale County. By next summer BWI, which is a wholesale lawn and gardening distribution company, is expected to create at least 50 new jobs in Marion.

“Well, they were considering us and Montgomery, and they needed to be close to Alabama and Northwest Florida,” says Hannah.

“We already have more expansion plans for the building and for the employee count once we get moved from Jackson,” says BWI Co-President Robert Bunch. “Once here we plan to see how the business is for Alabama and Mississippi, and we expect to grow.”

BWI is moving to Marion for Jackson. It’s set to open by next summer.

To help attract even more jobs, the EMBDC has established an Alliance for Growth. It’s a non-profit group that’s made up of almost 100 business leaders from 5 East Mississippi counties. Some leaders from Sumter County, Alabama are also expected to join.

One of the seven priorities for the AFG is to develop a system that can help its members stay up to speed on job trends.

“One of the new studies from the U.S. Department of Labor said that 65% of school children today will be working in jobs in the future that don’t even exist right now,” says Andy Portera with Portera and Associates Consulting. “The automotive industry is going to look completely different that it looks today within the next few years. So, just trying to stay ahead of the curve.”

Because local job creation can attract workers from at least a 60 mile radius, EMBDC officials say economic growth in one of the AFG counties can ultimately affect them all.

Another economic development effort that was discussed during Tuesday’s EMBDC meeting was grant money that will be used to help businesses in downtown Meridian. It’s $25,000 from Mississippi Power Company.

“We’re taking some grant money from Mississippi Power and we’re going to give it to some business owners between 20th Avenue and 22nd Avenue,” says Ashley Massey with the Meridian Main Street Design Committee. “We’re going to let them update the facade of their building and make it really pretty.”

The $25,000 grant will be divided between four businesses which applied for the money to improve their businesses. Work on the improvements is expected to start early next year.