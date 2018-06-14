embezzlement, contraband and other recent arrests in

Robert Alford, 32, 10330 Road 743, Philadelphia, conspiracy to commit a crime, hold for other agency

James Bradley Ferguson, 41, 0491 Road 121, Union, disorderly conduct

Patrick Hickman, 49, 128 Ball Park Road, Philadelphia, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense, no license or expired drivers license, failure to pay

David Pierre Hurt, 56, 786 Moody Nauce Road, Louisville, driving under the influence (DUI) 2nd offense, no drivers license, expired tag

Chris Lillis, 38, 10570 Road 432, Union, hold for investigation

Jamiya Shabri Miller, 19, 122 Metts Street, Louisville, embezzlement (more than $500)

Zackery Allen Partridge, 10480 Road 4316, Collinsville, conveying of contraband onto correctional facility

Alicia Rodriguez, 35, 14421 Road 602, Carthage, possession of controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia

Jimmy Novic Smith, 41, 10511 Road 238, Union, joyriding, trespassing

Brandon Watkins, 19, 11240 Road 450, Union, aggravated assault, manifesting extreme indifference to life, malicious mischief (over $1,000)

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. (Neshoba County Jail images)