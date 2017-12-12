EMCC graduates ready for next steps

Students are leaving East Mississippi Community College with their biggest accomplishment in hand, their diploma.

“I’m excited to be graduating and that I accomplished this,” said Jade Robertson, EMCC graduate.

It’s the day East Mississippi Community College students have been waiting on for two long years.

“It was a challenge for sure, but it was fun,” said Brooke Williams, EMCC graduate.

Graduating is a bittersweet moment. Many are accomplishing dreams but leaving behind a life they created for themselves.

“I joined the dance team, and made a whole bunch of new friends,” said Lina Aweau, EMCC graduate. “It’s really been an amazing experience.”

While two years seems like a lifetime for these students, their time at EMCC was short lived.

“I’m actually moving to California next month to go into psychology,” said Aweau.

Many graduates are moving to continue their education.

“I’m applying to the PTA program at Hinds, Meridian, Pearl River and Itawamba because it’s tough program,” said Robertson. “I’m going to see where I get in and go from there.”

Other graduates are joining the workforce.

“I’m going to take the semester off, and work at my job that I’ve been working at part-time that I got when I got my internship,” said Williams. “Then hopefully go to Mississippi State to get my degree in biological science.”

Family and friends filled the Keyes Currie Coliseum, taking pictures and cheering on their graduates as they crossed the stage.

More than 300 people graduated from East Mississippi Community College at its Golden Triangle and Scooba campuses, Tuesday. The ceremonies included academic and career-technical students.

East Mississippi Community College provided a list of December 2017 graduates, organized by county and city of residence:

Attala County

• Kosciusko: Samuel Lowe

• McCool: Samuel Hunt, Jonathan McGee

Calhoun County

• Big Creek: Blake Simpson

• Calhoun City: Christopher Easley, Lauren Long, Jacob Ruth, Peyton Suber

• Vardaman: Nicholas Casey, Baxter Hendrix

Chickasaw County

• Houston: Clarence Frison, Robert Moore, Todd Shettles

Choctaw County

• Ackerman: Brittani Burrage, Annaka Burton, Kristen Hunt, Breana Montgomery, Kyle Pittman, Jeffery Woods

• French Camp: Maryanna Whittington

• Weir: Lacharles Kirkwood, Jaylin Miller

Clarke County

• Quitman: Colton Lewis

Clay County

• Cedarbluff: Paul Bridges, Kadaijha Johnson, Keianna Walker

• Pheba: Brittany Jones, Latonya Spraggins

• West Point: Allison Brewer, Andrea Brown, Amanda Busbin, Haley Busbin, T.J. Conner, Ashley Darnell, Thomas Elliott, Mallory Gwathney, Raven Ivy, Jabin Jack, Jazmyne Johnson, Brittney Johnstone, Floyd Kelly, Jimmie Martin, Cooper Orman, Kale Pennington, Lexus Price, Roger Price, John Ricks, Antrillieon Smith, James Smith, Amber Summerall, Katelyn Vest, Carolyn Ware, James White, Chyffon Williams

Coahoma County

• Lyon: Untareo Johnson

Copiah County

• Crystal Springs: Dwayne Pickett

Covington County

• Collins: Calvin Keys, Dorrean McLaurin

DeSoto County

• Hernando: Garrett Ainsworth

• Southaven: Cordell Birge

Grenada County

• Holcomb: Shelby Mansfield

Hancock County

• Bay St. Louis: Zach Risinger

Harrison County

• Biloxi: Grayson Pontius

• Gulfport: Jacob Ellett

Humphreys County

• Belzoni: Jerrell Bearden, Feliciano Grimaldo

Jackson County

• Pascagoula: Jauan Collins, Taylor Crabtree

Jefferson Davis County

• Prentiss: Lekendric Fairley

Jones County

• Soso: Trevor Moffett

Kemper County

• DeKalb: Shaneyra Bennamon, Jason Craig, Rekeishia Miller, Kenny Rush, Danesha Seales, Brooke Williams

• Porterville: Kenya Hopson, Kaleb Wilson

• Preston: James Luke, Benjamin Rosamond

Lafayette County

• Abbeville: Quinchaughn Jones

• Oxford: Tyrell Price, Madison Settlemires

Lauderdale County

• Bailey: Anthony Furr

• Meridian: Twana Bland, Daniel Crowell, Robin Cullum, Brandon Ford, Addison Garrett, Sierra Jemison, Matthew Mackey, Lindsey Massey, Brianna Pinion, Austin Sciple, Arenzo Walker

Leake County

• Carthage: Marquise Griffin, Addison Johnston, Logan Lambert, Lillian Roberson

Lee County

• Baldwyn: Humphrey Upshaw

• Saltillo: Clayton Fulgham

• Tupelo: Christopher Giles, Damion Roland

Lowndes County

• Artesia: Quintasia Brewer, Chiquita Brown

• Caledonia: Evan Bailey, Lauren Belcher, Makala Canull, Janiss Fielder, Andrew Gill, Anna Harrell, Garrett McWilliams, Nicole Vanslyke

• Columbus: Chase Austin, Devione Bailey, Mariah Bankhead, Travis Barker, John Barrett, Erinn Benge, Quincy Brandon, Ashley Brasington, Jessica Brooks, Ashley Burns, Brittney Byars, Jeremiah Caine, Daniel Carter, Victoria Chain, Bradley Clark, Queneisha Clark, Cody Cliett, Catherine Corley, Sherrill Culpepper, Shakylan Cunningham, Kyiah Davis, Nawa Diabagate, Carolyn Dixon, Austin Dodson, Nicole Edwards, Daylon Ferguson, Aidan Fletcher, Hunter Foster, Allison Garrett, Joseph Gray, Jonathan Gwathney, Garther Halbert, Brittany Hampton, Daniel Hayward, Lauren Hendrix, Beverly Hickman, Emily Hickman, Taurean Houston, Matthew Jennings, Bylonn Johnson, Debriel Knox, Ebone Love, Larry McBride III, Jennifer Ming, Nadia Moise, Loretta Mullins, Shannon Myron, Brendan Nessell, Allison Perrigin, Brittney Porter, Travis Psalms, Jacob Rhodes, Shell Richardson, Kendyl Rollins, Alona Sanders, Hal Smith, Karen Solorio, Briana Stapp, JayCee Stennis, Michael Tate, Orlando Taylor, Brandon Townsend, Deionia Turner, Randall Ulmer, Christopher White, Caitlin Williams, Kimberly Williams, Robert Wilson, Zackery Wright

• Columbus AFB: Charis Ellington

• Crawford: Anna Atkins, Brittany Bontrager, Jamarquis Jefferson, Hashanna Spearmon, Joe Whaley

• Steens: Jorden Hollowell, Matthew Leach, Chelssie O’Neal, Tylesha Washington

Madison County

• Ridgeland: William Burchfield, Wade Ellis

Monroe County

• Aberdeen: Dane Harrington, Kierra Kelly

• Hamilton: Alyssa Easter, Ronald Godney, Anna Imel, Montana Rhodes, Robert Spearman, Hailey Whitt

• Prairie: Tyler Chandler, Alexandria Fields, Keona Robinson

Montgomery County

• Stewart: John Lott

Neshoba County

• Philadelphia: Justus Barfield, Jessie Jerrell, Shandrea Moore, Lucas Stewart

• Union: Hunter O’Malley, Comonella Prince

Newton County

• Chunky: Devin Collins

• Hickory: Zaporiah Gordon

• Newton: Peyton Castle, Jordan Williams

Noxubee County

• Brooksville: Cody Coleman, Tyler Cumberland, Rosalind Norsworthy

• Macon: Timorrius Conner, Lacey Harmon, Jasmine Johnson, Christain Jones, Ka’daisa Jones, Raeisha Mattix, Diana Moran

• Shuqualak: Trichia Hardin

Oktibbeha County

• Starkville: Courtney Anderson, Dylan Anglin, Lina Aweau, Kaylace Beatty, Cornelliues Bell, Ellen Bostrom, Aaron Bowman, John Brooks, DeAngelo Bush, Tyler Cane, Tiffany Clark, Davida Collins, Lindsay Cook, Lorenzo Dantzler, Christopher Dees, Valencia Epps, Star Fleming, Charles Forrest, Eric Gandy, Sharita Gandy, Tyler Grissom, Trevaughn Hardwick, Weston Havard, Thomas Holley, Sherri Hooper, Lawanzo Hunt, Michael Jack, Linda Jones, Allishia Jordan, Jordan Keasler, Ron Lavigne, Chau Thi Tran Le, Rokia Madison, Madalyn McBride, Mia McKenzie, Shakyla Miller, April Pace, Amber Peeples, Lauren Peterson, Audrea Powell, Stephen Rester, Alexis Reynolds, Jason Ruth, Akash Shaunak, Pooja Shaunak, Jacob Shearer, Christy Shelly, Shaquille Smith, Tashara Staples, Megan Traweek, Shelby Twiner, Lejoyious Vaughn, Marco Viera, Emmanuel Ware, Lauren Ware, Melinda Whitaker, Emily Wright

• Sturgis: David Hammond, Hailey Nason, James Prisock III

Pearl River County

• Carriere: Austin Stockstill

Pontotoc County

• Pontotoc: Madison Davis

Rankin County

• Brandon: Lindsey Edwards, Brittany Little, Adarius Thomas, Bertram Wilson

• Pearl: Nicole Lawrence

Scott County

• Forest: Caitlyn Clark, Larry Evans, Paralee Smith

Tallahatchie County

• Charleston: Walter Barnes, Travion Williams

Tishomingo County

• Iuka: Mason Thomas

Warren County

• Vicksburg: Alexis Oliver

Wayne County

• Waynesboro: Denzel Bonner, Ty’ree Evans

Webster County

• Eupora: Raishawnda Brantley, Jon Hatcher, Jessica Hill, Kayla Liggins, Aubrey Swindle, Billie Swindle

• Maben: Kerrigan Clark, Zelma Fulgham, Meagan Smith

• Mantee: Hailey Bryant

• Mathiston: Thomas Brooks, Michael Davis, Kody Gilbert, Ashleigh McClellan, Dalton Parnell, Heather Parnell

Winston County

• Louisville: Devin Anderson, William Ball, Savannah Cole, Diamond Goss, Robert Hartness, Clay Jackson, Jordan Lovorn, Bobby May, Brandi May, Candice Robinson, Garesha Robinson, Kathryn White

• Noxapater: Charles Smith

Yazoo County

• Benton: Marquesha Young

Out-of-state

• Armed Forces overseas: Damion Davis

• Emelle, Ala.: Johnny Payne

• Epes, Ala.: Arleah Meeks, Makyia Turner

• Gainesville, Ala.: Shaniqua James

• Lake City, Fla.: Michael Williams

• Livingston, Ala.: Clayton Hanson, John Hanson

• Manning, S.C.: Aaron Boatright

• Montz, La.: Kirk Merritt

• Newnan, Ga.: Emmanuel Bridges

• Odessa, Texas: Elizabeth Brashier

• Pinson, Ala.: Jared Baker

• Prairieville, La.: Lindsey Scott

• Sulpher, La.: Tristan Martin

• Tallassee, Ala.: Taylor Marshall

• Waynesville, N.C.: David Strautz