EMCC puts on 6th annual Intercollegiate Rodeo

Cowboys and cowgirls saddled up for the 6th annual EMCC Intercollegiate Rodeo.

This rodeo is the fifth of nine competitions this rodeo season that is a part of Nira’s Ozark region. Contestants compete in hopes of making it to the college national finals rodeo in Wyoming this June. 14 rodeo teams from colleges from all over compete in events like barrel racing, steer wrestling, and everyone’s favorite, bull riding.

“It’s just good for the students to get professional livestock under their belt as they are chasing their career as college students,” says bull fighter Preston Gray.