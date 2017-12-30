EMCC Scooba Wellness Center – spring semester membership registration

East Mississippi Community College’s Scooba Wellness Center is accepting spring semester membership registration and renewal forms from January 3 – 12. The spring membership runs from January 3 thru May 18. The cost is $120 and includes full access to the Wellness Center, which will be open to members from 6 am -1 pm and 4:30 pm – 6 pm Mondays thru Thursdays. The hours Fridays will be 6 am – 2:30 pm. The Wellness Center will be closed: January 15 for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day; March 12-16 for spring break; and March 30 and April 1 for Easter. Application packets are available in the Wellness Center. For more information, email EMCC Director of Wellness and Intramural Kate McCarty at kneely@eastms.edu or call her at (662) 476-5035.