Employees at Kemper plant donate to Angel Tree program

Mississippi Power and the Salvation Army are teaming up to spread some Christmas cheer for the holidays

Employees from the Kemper County Coal Plant stopped by in the queen city to help with community effort. Mississippi Power adopted over “50 angels” as part of Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program. Tripp Ward says his employees look forward to this event with the goal at hand of making sure children in the area can have a merry Christmas.

“Our employees also wanted the involvement as well so that we can give back to those kids and families that are less fortunate,” said Tripp Ward, the team leader of chemical products compliance.

This is the third year that they have worked in partnership with the Salvation Army. Any form of donation to contribute to the Angel Tree program can be dropped off at the Salvation Army’s B Street location.