EMSH employee indicted on fondling charge

The Mississippi Attorney General’s Office says a former employee of East Mississippi State Hospital has been indicted for allegedly fondling a vulnerable person at the facility. Kenneth Tanksley, 27, surrendered to authorities Friday.

Tanksley was indicted by a Lauderdale County grand jury on one felony count of fondling of a vulnerable person by an employee of a health care facility.

If convicted, Tanksley faces up to 15 years in prison and $5,000 in fines.

The case was investigated by Trey Rogers with the AG’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit and will be prosecuted by Special Assistant Attorney General Kathy Parker.