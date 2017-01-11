Escaped inmates caught in Attala County

Two inmates that escaped from the Flowood Restitution Center Tuesday morning were caught in Attala County according to the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

Brittany Ann Castens, 31, and Kayla Renee Armstrong, 29, were picked up at a house in McAdams around 11:50 pm Tuesday night by Investigators with the Corrections Investigation Division (CID) and agents with the Hinds County Probation and Parole Office.

The two now face escape charges. They were held overnight in the Leake County Jail.

Castens was convicted in Attala County in October 2016. She received five years probation for possession of a controlled substance.

Armstrong is serving three years probation for possession of a controlled substance with intent. She was sentenced July 20, 2015 in Harrison County.