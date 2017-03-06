Ex-lawmaker gets 7 years in prison for bribery

A former Mississippi legislator has been sentenced to nearly seven years in prison for bribes he paid to former state Corrections Commissioner Christopher Epps.

However, U.S. District Judge Henry T. Wingate said Friday that 70-year-old Irb Benjamin of Madison could see his 70-month sentence reduced, if information he provided results in the prosecution of others in the bribery scandal.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Darren LaMarca says it’s “only a matter of time” until people that Benjamin informed on are indicted in Gulfport.

Six people have pleaded guilty in the bribery scheme and four others have been charged.

Wingate is ordering Benjamin to pay a $100,000 fine and forfeit $261,000 within 90 days.

Benjamin, who represented Alcorn County as a state representative and senator, will report to federal prison on May 16. (AP)