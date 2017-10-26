Excel By 5 EXCELebration – Saturday in Winston County

Louisville-Winston County recently was named as an Excel By 5 Certified Community. Excel By 5 distinguishes a community as promoting, valuing and providing opportunities for an optimal early childhood experience to benefit families, the community, the educational system and economic development.

In recognition of certification, a celebration is planned with games, activities, story time and refreshments on October 28, 2017 from 12 – 2 at the Eiland Middle School football field. All parents of children ages ranging from birth to five years of age are encouraged to come out and be a part of this great celebration. For more information, please contact Cathy Edwards at 662-779-2112 or email cedwards@louisville.k12.ms.us