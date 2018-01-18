Extreme cold increases risk of hypothermia

Hypothermia has been a serious threat this week as we continue to deal with bitterly cold temperatures.

A local nurse practitioner is giving tips on how to stay safe if you have to be out in the cold weather.

“We live in the south. It’s usually hot here so people are not as prepared as we should be,” says Neshoba Urgent Care Nurse Practitioner Shannon Kirkland.

Snow can be fun and pretty to look at, but people sometimes forget how dangerous cold weather can be. Our bodies simply can’t handle brutally cold temperatures for an extended period of time.

“They can really be at risk for hypothermia,” says Kirkland.

Hypothermia happens when your body loses heat faster than it can produce heat and causes your body temp to drop dangerously low.

Kirkland says there are key warning signs indicating the beginning stages of this potentially deadly medical emergency.

“Shivering. Their level of consciousness could be altered. They could be a bit confused. Shaky hands,” Kirkland gestures.

Hypothermia can happen in minutes depending on how cold it is. That’s why it’s so important to dress warmly.

“Have on a good waterproof coat. Waterproof boots are good. Little mittens or gloves on their hands. The scarves or knit and a hat will keep your internal heat in,” says Kirkland.

Wearing warm clothes can help prevent hypothermia, but there’s no guarantee it will always work. If you start to see the signs call 911.

“You want to get them in a warm place,” says Kirkland. “You want to wrap them up and you want to call for help.”

While waiting on first responders, take off the person’s wet clothes and keep their core warm with towels or blankets.

“In a crisis situation, if you find someone and you think they’ve been outside too long, and you may not think they’re breathing, or you may not find a pulse on them, it’s very important that you start CPR.”

Warmer weather is on the way, but we’re not done with winter yet and these tips could save someone’s life.

Basic hypothermia treatment includes rewarming the person’s body and giving them warm IV fluids to get their body temperature back to normal. Advanced, professional treatment often involves providing the patient with warmed, intravenous fluid infusions, heated, humidified oxygen and blood warming.