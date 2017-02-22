The Fair City Chorale Concert “A Community Choral Festival” (Audio – Kevin Flannagan)

The Fair City Chorale in collaboration with the choirs of First United Methodist Church, First Baptist Church and Neshoba Central High School will be presenting a concert titled “A Community Choral Festival” on Sunday afternoon, February 26th at 4pm at First United Methodist Church.

As part of this performance, each choir will sing selections on their own and then combine for three selections under the direction of the guest conductor from New York City, Dr. Michael John Trotta. This will involve nearly 100 singers from the Philadelphia area. The concert is FREE and the public is encouraged to attend.

Jeff Stewart talked with Choir Leader Kevin Flannagan on the “Morning House Party” about this weekend’s event.