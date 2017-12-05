The Fair City Chorale, directed by Patt Fiedler and Carol Fiedler, will present “Sounds of Christmas” in concert on Tuesday, December 5 at 7 p.m. at First United Methodist Church in Philadelphia. Admission is free. The public is invited to attend.
Fair City Chorale “Sounds of Christmas”
