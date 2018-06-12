Fair Day Workshops for Youth ages 8-13

Summer time and the Neshoba County Fair is a local tradition. Any youth age 8 to 18 can exhibit projects, crafts, baked goods, posters, and garden vegetables in the Exhibit Hall youth division.

Fair exhibitors must register in the Neshoba County Extension office located in the Neshoba County coliseum before July 25th.

This summer, youth ages 8 -11 can attend a Fair Day workshop to learn how to make a “blue ribbon” 4-H project to enter in the fair. On June 28th, Make blueberry jam; July 5th– Blue Ribbon Posters; and July 12th– Blue Ribbon Cookies. All workshops will be held 1-4 p.m. in the coliseum multi-purpose room.

To reserve space for a child age 8-11, please call the Extension office: 601-656-4011.