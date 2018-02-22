Families First for Mississippi opens resource center in Philadelphia

A family resource center opened in Philadelphia Thursday.

Families First for Mississippi had it’s grand opening at Canal Place Shopping Center. Families First is a non-profit that offers classes on parenting, conflict resolution and life skills. The center also offers an accredited high school diploma. Families First caters to all generations and all their services are free.

“If we can get the families stabilized and functioning well in society then it will trickle off from the families, to the city of Philadelphia, to surrounding counties and to the whole world,” says Assistant Regional Coordinator Cassie Henson.

Classes can be joined at anytime. You can stop by Families First Resource Center in Philadelphia or call (601) 663-2400 to get started.