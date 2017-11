One person has died after a fire in Winston County early Monday morning.

It happened at a mobile home in Nanih Waiya around Robertson Loop Road and Highway 397. Fire Coordinator Jody Garrard says the call came in around midnight, and it took firefighters most of the morning to contain it.

A man’s body was recovered following the fire. He has been identified as Charlie Duncan.

Nanih Waiya Fire Chief David Sullivan said fire investigators have ruled the cause of the fire as accidental.